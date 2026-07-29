Midler explains turning down 'Misery' and 'Sister Act' roles

Bette Midler just shared why she turned down two movie roles that went on to become classics.

She passed on playing the lead in Misery because she didn't want to be remembered for a violent scene, saying, "I [didn't] think I wanted to have it on film that I cut off someone's foot because audiences identify the actor with the event."

She also skipped Sister Act because she said, "My fans don't want to see me in a wimple."