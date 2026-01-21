Midnight Oil's Rob Hirst passes away at 70

Born in New South Wales, Hirst started Midnight Oil with Jim Moginie. He wasn't just the heartbeat of the band—he co-wrote their global hit "Beds Are Burning," which became an anthem for social change and ranked among Australia 's top songs. Midnight Oil dropped iconic albums like "Diesel and Dust."

Remembering his legacy

Hirst leaves behind his wife Lesley Holland and daughters Gabriella, Lex, and Jay.

As his bandmates put it: "For now there are no words but there will always be songs."

His music—and message—will keep inspiring fans everywhere.