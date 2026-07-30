Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' sees midweek drop; global gross crosses ₹250cr

The latest figures have pushed Jana Nayagan's India net collection to ₹149.5 crore and its India gross collection to ₹174.63 crore.

The film also added another ₹2.5 crore to its overseas earnings on Wednesday, taking its international gross to a whopping ₹81 crore.

With these numbers, the movie has now crossed the worldwide gross collection mark of ₹255.63 crore!