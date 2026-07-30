Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' sees midweek drop; global gross crosses ₹250cr
What's the story
Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's latest action drama Jana Nayagan experienced a drop in its box office collection on its first Wednesday (Day 7). The film raked in ₹6.1 crore, a decline of 23.8% from the previous day's earnings of ₹8 crore, reported Sacnilk. Despite this midweek dip, the movie has still managed to maintain strong numbers during its opening week.
Box office performance
'Jana Nayagan' crosses ₹80cr overseas
The latest figures have pushed Jana Nayagan's India net collection to ₹149.5 crore and its India gross collection to ₹174.63 crore.
The film also added another ₹2.5 crore to its overseas earnings on Wednesday, taking its international gross to a whopping ₹81 crore.
With these numbers, the movie has now crossed the worldwide gross collection mark of ₹255.63 crore!
Language breakdown
Breakdown of India net collection on Day 7
The Tamil version of Jana Nayagan continued to be the biggest contributor to the film's business on Day seven. It contributed ₹4.6 crore out of the total India net collection of ₹6.1 crore.
The Hindi and Telugu versions added ₹1 crore and ₹50 lakh, respectively, to these earnings.
The film was screened in 10,359 shows across India on Wednesday alone!
Audience engagement
Overall occupancy across versions on Day 7
Despite the drop in collections, Jana Nayagan's overall occupancy rates remained steady across major languages.
The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 20.75%, with evening shows attracting the highest footfall at 24.38%.
The Hindi version saw an overall occupancy of 9.94%, peaking during night shows at 12.67%.
Meanwhile, the Telugu version maintained an overall occupancy of 13.54%, with afternoon shows performing best at 14.6% occupancy.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Jana Nayagan'
Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, has been touted as Vijay's last film before he fully dives into politics. The action drama also stars Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.
The film has been creating a lot of buzz since its release and continues to perform well at the box office despite a delay in release and the leak of major chunks of the movie.