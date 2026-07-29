'Jana Nayagan' sees drop; total gross nears ₹250cr mark
What's the story
Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's latest film, Jana Nayagan, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office performance after a stellar opening weekend. The movie collected ₹8cr net in India on Day 6 (Tuesday), taking its total India net collection to around ₹143.4cr, reported Sacnilk. The film ran in 10,413 shows across the country, but recorded a 24.9% drop from the previous day's haul of ₹10.65cr.
Language-wise contribution
Breakdown of film's collections on Tuesday
The Tamil version of Jana Nayagan has been the biggest contributor to the film's collections. On Tuesday, it reportedly earned an estimated ₹6.15cr net.
The Hindi version contributed around ₹1.25cr while the Telugu version added another ₹60L to the overall total.
With total overseas gross of ₹78.5cr, the film's global gross stands at ₹246.07cr.
Digital premiere
OTT details of 'Jana Nayagan'
As the film continues its much-delayed theatrical run, there has been no official announcement regarding its digital premiere. However, reports suggest that Jana Nayagan may arrive on ZEE5 in mid-August 2026, a month after its theatrical release on July 23.
The film is directed by H Vinoth and also stars Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.