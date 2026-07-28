Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' dips on Monday; global gross crosses ₹230cr

On Day 5, the film's collections were dominated by the Tamil version, which contributed ₹8.4 crore to the net earnings.

The Hindi and Telugu versions added ₹1.2 crore and ₹0.55 crore, respectively, to the overall collection.

This distribution highlights the film's strong appeal among Tamil-speaking audiences.

With ₹75.5 crore overseas earnings, the worldwide gross stands at ₹233.24 crore.