Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' dips on Monday; global gross crosses ₹230cr
What's the story
The Tamil action thriller Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and starring Vijay, has reportedly slowed down at the box office. On its fifth day (Monday), the film managed to rake in a net of ₹10.15 crore across 10,436 shows in India. This was a 68.3% drop from the previous day's haul of ₹32 crore. This brings its total India gross collections to an impressive ₹157.74 crore and total India net to ₹134.9 crore so far, per Sacnilk.
Language-wise collection
Breakdown of Day 5 collections in India
On Day 5, the film's collections were dominated by the Tamil version, which contributed ₹8.4 crore to the net earnings.
The Hindi and Telugu versions added ₹1.2 crore and ₹0.55 crore, respectively, to the overall collection.
This distribution highlights the film's strong appeal among Tamil-speaking audiences.
With ₹75.5 crore overseas earnings, the worldwide gross stands at ₹233.24 crore.
Film overview
Everything to know about 'Jana Nayagan'
Jana Nayagan is an action-packed thriller with a runtime of over three hours.
The film features an ensemble cast including Vijay, Priyamani, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, Reba Monica John, and Pooja Hegde. It was produced by Venkat K. Narayana.
The cinematography was handled by Sathyan Sooryan while Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film.