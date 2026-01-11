Next Article
Mika Singh offers land to help stray dogs
Mika Singh, the ace Punjabi actor, has offered to donate 10 acres of his land exclusively for the care, shelter, and welfare of stray dogs.
He shared on social media that he's ready to support these animals—he just needs enough people to help care for them.
Supreme Court's take and what sparked this move
This comes as the Supreme Court discussed rising dog-bite cases and gaps in local authorities' efforts.
The court clarified it hasn't called for removing all stray dogs, but wants proper sterilization and vaccination under the Animal Birth Control Rules.
Mika's offer is his way of pitching in while this debate continues.