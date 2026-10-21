Mika Singh posts polling booth video of Subodh Uniyal's disrespect
Entertainment
Mika Singh has put Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal back in the spotlight by sharing a video of Uniyal's disrespectful behavior at a polling booth during the Uttarakhand municipal elections.
This comes just as Uniyal accused Mika's brother, Daler Mehndi, of being drunk at a recent event and questions his ₹35 lakh claim.
Mika Singh thanks supporters, warns artists
Mika thanked people in Uttarakhand for standing by his brother and said he's disappointed with how artists are being treated by politicians.
He warned that this kind of attitude could keep artists away from performing in the state.