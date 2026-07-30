Milan, 25, goes viral reimagining Malayalam films as anime
Entertainment
Rohit Milan, 25, from Thiruvananthapuram, is going viral for giving classic Malayalam film scenes an anime twist using AI.
His Instagram page @LofiAsKo features fan favorites like Mohanlal's epic Narasimham river entry and Aadu Thoma's Spadikam look, blending nostalgia with fresh style.
Milan uses Midjourney and Seedance
After switching from finance to art, Milan uses tools like Midjourney and Seedance to bring these scenes to life.
He sees his anime edits as a way to spark interest in his passion project, Kiva.
He's even planning to involve followers by using some of them as inspiration for supporting characters, "I also want to involve my Instagram followers by using some of them as inspiration for supporting characters," he shared.