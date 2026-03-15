'Easier to get things done': Milind Soman lauds South cinema
What's the story
Actor-model Milind Soman recently opened up about his experiences working in the South Indian film industry compared to Bollywood. Speaking to IANS, he said that acting in Tamil cinema felt more "relaxed" and efficient for him. He particularly praised the smooth and quick pace of production due to strong teamwork. In contrast, he noted the unpredictable nature of Hindi cinema, where the pace can change based on producers' decisions.
Production differences
'Things move quickly'
Soman said, "It is much easier to get things done and get them done on time." He added that everyone in the Tamil film industry worked together seamlessly. "There are not many things that you have to navigate or negotiate... I can see how everybody works. " "Things move quickly, and people are able to negotiate any kind of obstacles that come up."
Producer's influence
Soman's take on Hindi cinema
Soman also shared his experiences in Hindi cinema, stating that it is difficult to generalize as every unit is different. He said, "A lot of it depends on the producer. The producer largely decides how the team works together." On the work front, Soman will be seen in the Tamil series Kaattaan. The show is set to premiere on March 27 and will be available for streaming on JioHotstar. It is led by Vijay Sethupathi.