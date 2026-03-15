'Easier to get things done': Milind Soman lauds South cinema

Soman said, "It is much easier to get things done and get them done on time." He added that everyone in the Tamil film industry worked together seamlessly. "There are not many things that you have to navigate or negotiate... I can see how everybody works. " "Things move quickly, and people are able to negotiate any kind of obstacles that come up."

Producer's influence

Soman's take on Hindi cinema

Soman also shared his experiences in Hindi cinema, stating that it is difficult to generalize as every unit is different. He said, "A lot of it depends on the producer. The producer largely decides how the team works together." On the work front, Soman will be seen in the Tamil series Kaattaan. The show is set to premiere on March 27 and will be available for streaming on JioHotstar. It is led by Vijay Sethupathi.