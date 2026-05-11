Miller welcomes 3rd child while keeping name and details private
Entertainment
Sienna Miller just shared that she's welcomed her third child!
In a chat with E!, the 44-year-old actor said, "It's happened. I have a tiny baby next door," and joked about running on very little sleep but being "madly in love" with her new arrival.
She kept things private though: no name or other details yet.
Miller's 2nd child with Green
This is Sienna's second child with her boyfriend, Oli Green, who's 29. The couple already has a 3-year-old daughter together.
Sienna also has a 12-year-old daughter, Marlowe, from her previous relationship with Tom Sturridge.
Despite their 15-year age gap, Sienna has called life with Oli "there's been nothing but love and joy."