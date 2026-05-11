Miller welcomes 3rd child while keeping name and details private Entertainment May 11, 2026

Sienna Miller just shared that she's welcomed her third child!

In a chat with E!, the 44-year-old actor said, "It's happened. I have a tiny baby next door," and joked about running on very little sleep but being "madly in love" with her new arrival.

She kept things private though: no name or other details yet.