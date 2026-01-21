Millie Bobby Brown rocks fresh chin-length bob at 2026 Joy Awards Entertainment Jan 21, 2026

Millie Bobby Brown just switched up her look, showing off a new chin-length bob at the 2026 Joy Awards in Riyadh.

The "Stranger Things" star paired her haircut with a sparkly silver Tamara Ralph gown and, while accepting the Personality of the Year award, thanked her parents for always backing her creative dreams.