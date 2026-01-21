Millie Bobby Brown rocks fresh chin-length bob at 2026 Joy Awards
Millie Bobby Brown just switched up her look, showing off a new chin-length bob at the 2026 Joy Awards in Riyadh.
The "Stranger Things" star paired her haircut with a sparkly silver Tamara Ralph gown and, while accepting the Personality of the Year award, thanked her parents for always backing her creative dreams.
New look details
Her tousled bob—tucked behind her ears—is a big change from earlier this month's shoulder-grazing style and marks a return to her natural brown.
She completed the look with diamond drop earrings and a gown covered in crystal mesh and sequin flowers.
Millie's hair journey
Millie's never been afraid of bold hair moves: she's rocked everything from buzzcuts to long waves, blonde phases to gothic vibes.
This new shaggy bob has been described as her shortest bob in years.