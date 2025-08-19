Mimicry artist-actor Pala Suresh (53) passes away after cardiac arrest
Pala Suresh, a much-loved mimicry artist and actor from Kerala, has passed away at 53 after a sudden cardiac arrest.
He was found at his home in Piravom and declared dead on arrival at the local hospital.
The news was reported by Mathrubhumi News on Sunday morning.
Suresh leaves behind his wife and two daughters.
His mimicry career spanned over 3 decades
For over 30 years, Suresh brought laughter to countless fans with his spot-on impressions of political leaders like Oommen Chandy.
He also made memorable appearances in films, including the 2013 movie ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi with Dulquer Salmaan, and was active in popular mimicry troupes like Kollam Narma and Cochin Rasika.
His funeral is set for August 19 at Kanittumala Cemetery in Piravom—a chance for friends, family, and fans to say goodbye to an entertainer who truly left his mark.