Mimicry artist-actor Pala Suresh (53) passes away after cardiac arrest

His mimicry career spanned over 3 decades

For over 30 years, Suresh brought laughter to countless fans with his spot-on impressions of political leaders like Oommen Chandy.

He also made memorable appearances in films, including the 2013 movie ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi with Dulquer Salmaan, and was active in popular mimicry troupes like Kollam Narma and Cochin Rasika.

His funeral is set for August 19 at Kanittumala Cemetery in Piravom—a chance for friends, family, and fans to say goodbye to an entertainer who truly left his mark.