Minaj backs Trump, calls him 'very authentic' on Fox News
Entertainment
Nicki Minaj is once again backing Donald Trump, calling him a "very authentic person" in a recent Fox News interview.
She said that while many people criticize Trump publicly, their real opinions might be different.
For Minaj, Trump's honesty makes him stand out from other politicians, even though a lot of people in her industry do not support him.
Minaj praises Trump's candid political approach
Minaj praised Trump's unscripted and candid approach to politics, saying it feels refreshing compared to others.
She's attended events supporting him, like a Treasury Department summit earlier this year.
Despite facing criticism for sticking by him, she credits Trump with having a positive impact on her life and remains vocal about her support.