'Mindiyum Paranjum' OTT release today: Where to watch
Entertainment
"Mindiyum Paranjum," a Malayalam romantic drama directed by Arun Bose, starts streaming on Sun NXT from February 6, 2026.
The film, which hit theaters last Christmas, stars Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali as a married couple navigating long distance—he lives in Dubai while she's back home in Idukki.
Cast and crew of the film
Alongside the leads, you'll spot Jaffer Idukki, Jude Anthany Joseph, Mala Parvathi, and Sohan Seenulal.
Shot prior to its December 2025 theatrical release with Madhu Ambat behind the camera and music by Sooraj S Kurup, this 102-minute movie is all about love that stretches across borders.
What did the critics say?
Critics are into it—The Times of India gave it a solid 3.5/5 for its gentle take on love and sacrifice.