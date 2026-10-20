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Home / News / Entertainment News / Mindy Kaling joins cast of 'Running Point' Season 3
Mindy Kaling joins cast of 'Running Point' Season 3
Mindy Kaling to appear in 'Running Point' S03

Mindy Kaling joins cast of 'Running Point' Season 3

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 20, 2026
10:06 am
What's the story

Mindy Kaling, the writer, executive producer, and co-creator of Netflix's Running Point, has now joined the cast for its third season. She will play the recurring role of Divya, the confident CEO of a popular gambling app, Variety reported. The character is described as "the first female leader in her male-dominated field," who becomes an obstacle for Isla (Kate Hudson).

Production details

Production, direction, and returning cast

The production of Running Point Season 3 is currently underway in Los Angeles.

Hudson will be making her TV directorial debut with the first episode of this season.

The returning cast includes Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Chet Hanks, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, and Justin Theroux.

Ray Romano, Uche Agada, Ken Marino, and Jay Ellis are among the recurring actors.

Series synopsis

Plot of the series

Running Point follows Isla, a former party girl and college dropout who unexpectedly becomes the head of her family's pro basketball team.

In Season 2, she is under pressure to prove herself as a capable leader.

The series explores her struggles to balance running a franchise with her personal life while dealing with family power plays and board scrutiny.

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Production team

Meet the creators and producers

The sports comedy series is written and executive produced by Kaling, David Stassen (who is also the showrunner), and Ike Barinholtz.

Hudson, Howard Klein, Jeanie Buss, and Linda Rambis are also executive producers.

The series is financed by Kaling's Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.

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