Mindy Kaling joins cast of 'Running Point' Season 3
What's the story
Mindy Kaling, the writer, executive producer, and co-creator of Netflix's Running Point, has now joined the cast for its third season. She will play the recurring role of Divya, the confident CEO of a popular gambling app, Variety reported. The character is described as "the first female leader in her male-dominated field," who becomes an obstacle for Isla (Kate Hudson).
Production details
Production, direction, and returning cast
The production of Running Point Season 3 is currently underway in Los Angeles.
Hudson will be making her TV directorial debut with the first episode of this season.
The returning cast includes Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Chet Hanks, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, and Justin Theroux.
Ray Romano, Uche Agada, Ken Marino, and Jay Ellis are among the recurring actors.
Series synopsis
Plot of the series
Running Point follows Isla, a former party girl and college dropout who unexpectedly becomes the head of her family's pro basketball team.
In Season 2, she is under pressure to prove herself as a capable leader.
The series explores her struggles to balance running a franchise with her personal life while dealing with family power plays and board scrutiny.
Production team
Meet the creators and producers
The sports comedy series is written and executive produced by Kaling, David Stassen (who is also the showrunner), and Ike Barinholtz.
Hudson, Howard Klein, Jeanie Buss, and Linda Rambis are also executive producers.
The series is financed by Kaling's Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.