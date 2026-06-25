Minetree to play teenage Elle Woods in 'Elle' July 1
Entertainment
Lexi Minetree is set to play a teenage Elle Woods in Prime Video's upcoming series, Elle.
Dropping July 1, the show rewinds to Elle's high school days: think friendships, first heartbreaks, and the moments that made her so confident.
Minetree studied Witherspoon and did warmups
Minetree really dove into Reese Witherspoon's original performance to get Elle just right, even sticking to a daily voice and body warmup routine on set.
Witherspoon encouraged her to take care of herself and enjoy every moment.
When Minetree got the role, she said she was overwhelmed with emotions and couldn't believe she'd get to tell Elle's story.