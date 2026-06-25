Minetree to play teenage Elle Woods in 'Elle' July 1

Minetree studied Witherspoon and did warmups

Minetree really dove into Reese Witherspoon's original performance to get Elle just right, even sticking to a daily voice and body warmup routine on set.

Witherspoon encouraged her to take care of herself and enjoy every moment.

When Minetree got the role, she said she was overwhelmed with emotions and couldn't believe she'd get to tell Elle's story.