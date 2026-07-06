With $36M, 'Minions & Monsters' posts lowest opening for franchise

Critical response

Franchise fatigue?

Despite being well-received by audiences and critics, the US numbers for Minions & Monsters indicate that the franchise may be overcapitalized. With seven Despicable Me films released over 16 years, averaging a new release every two years, audience fatigue may have set in. Meanwhile, Toy Story has only released five films in 30 years. However, the film is performing well internationally with $86 million over the weekend and $98 million to date. So, the minions have earned $159.8 million worldwide.