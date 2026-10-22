Minister calls out Mehndi for alleged drinking at Kunjapuri fair

Arun highlighted how much Mehndi has contributed to Sufi and Punjabi music, sharing that the whole entertainment industry feels upset about how he was treated.

She said artists like him deserve respect, adding, Ila Arun said Daler Sahib is not just a dear friend to us but like a brother. He is a legend. He has played a huge role in popularizing Sufi and Punjabi music.

Arun also encouraged Mehndi to stay strong and reminded him that his peers are behind him.