Minister calls out Mehndi for alleged drinking at Kunjapuri fair
Singer Daler Mehndi was called out by a government minister for allegedly appearing on stage after consuming alcohol during his performance at Uttarakhand's Kunjapuri Fair on October 18.
Actress and singer Ila Arun came out in support of him, saying the confrontation was embarrassing and should have been handled privately, not in front of everyone.
Arun defends Mehndi, praises contributions
Arun highlighted how much Mehndi has contributed to Sufi and Punjabi music, sharing that the whole entertainment industry feels upset about how he was treated.
She said artists like him deserve respect, adding, Ila Arun said Daler Sahib is not just a dear friend to us but like a brother. He is a legend. He has played a huge role in popularizing Sufi and Punjabi music.
Arun also encouraged Mehndi to stay strong and reminded him that his peers are behind him.