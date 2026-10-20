Did Daler Mehndi perform drunk at event?
What's the story
Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi recently found himself in a controversy when Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal criticized his performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri. Uniyal has now revealed that Mehndi was paid ₹35L to perform at the event. Speaking to ANI, he said, "He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn't do justice to their art... He seemed disoriented on stage and didn't seem to be able to even keep standing."
Performance critique
'He should do justice to his art'
Unhappy with Mehndi's performance, Uniyal said, "He is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered ₹35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing."
"So, I expressed my resentment."
The minister also stressed the need for decorum at the event as it was being held during Navratri.
On-stage confrontation
Uniyal reprimanded Mehndi during the performance
During the performance, Uniyal interrupted Mehndi on stage and reprimanded him for appearing disoriented.
He was heard saying, "You cannot even speak, so how are you going to sing?"
The minister also questioned the singer's ability to perform at an event dedicated to Goddess Durga while allegedly being under the influence of alcohol.
Singer's response
Mehndi has not publicly responded to the controversy
Mehndi, known for popularizing bhangra and Indian pop music, has not publicly responded to the controversy.
But his brother-singer Mika Singh defended him online on Tuesday. Noting Mehndi doesn't drink alcohol, Mika added that the veteran has been dealing with health issues.
Mehndi rose to fame in the 1990s with hits like Bolo Ta Ra Ra and Dardi Rab Rab.
He has also sung for Hindi films, including Na Na Na Re from Mrityudata and Rang De Basanti's Paathshaala.