Ministry says Dosanjh film 'Satluj' lacked certification, removed from ZEE5 Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

Diljit Dosanjh's new film Satluj disappeared from ZEE5 India only two days after its July 3 debut.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said it lacked the required certification for theatrical release and raised concerns about public order and national security.

Originally called Punjab 95, the film skipped theaters due to delays by the Central Board of Film Certification, or CBFC, and went straight to streaming under its new name.