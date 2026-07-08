Ministry says Dosanjh film 'Satluj' lacked certification, removed from ZEE5
Diljit Dosanjh's new film Satluj disappeared from ZEE5 India only two days after its July 3 debut.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said it lacked the required certification for theatrical release and raised concerns about public order and national security.
Originally called Punjab 95, the film skipped theaters due to delays by the Central Board of Film Certification, or CBFC, and went straight to streaming under its new name.
Bhatt calls 'Satluj' takedown disappointing
Screenwriter Niren Bhatt called the sudden takedown disappointing, saying Satluj is a carefully researched story based on real events, with input from people connected to activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's case.
Bhatt worries that moves like this could make filmmakers second-guess telling true stories, sharing that it's a setback for creative storytelling based on historical events.