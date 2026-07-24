Mirza criticizes Modi for ignoring protesters at Jantar Mantar demonstrations

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Mirza wrote, "Not one word of empathy for the parents who have lost their children, for the children who have died, for the incredible resilience of students demanding their rights, for Sonamji and the students who were on a hunger strike for weeks. How hard can it be Sir? It took 47 days for you to say something. And now that you have, you have said nothing."

She's been using her platform to support the movement and keep attention on these issues.

On a different note, she'll soon be seen in Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar, a series about the Indian Air Force's Kargil mission.