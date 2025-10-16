'Mirzapur' film in works; Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal spotted

Where to watch 'Mirzapur: The Film'

This fourth chapter of the hit franchise—created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh—will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

So whether you're in India or one of 240+ countries, you'll be able to catch all the Mirzapur action from home.

The series, which kicked off in 2018, continues its wild ride with this new film.