'Mirzapur' film in works; Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal spotted
Entertainment
"Mirzapur: The Film" is officially in the works, and fans are buzzing after spotting Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal filming at Varanasi's Ramnagar Fort.
Both actors are back as Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit, with familiar faces like Munna Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee also set to appear.
The movie is slated to hit theaters in 2026.
Where to watch 'Mirzapur: The Film'
This fourth chapter of the hit franchise—created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh—will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.
So whether you're in India or one of 240+ countries, you'll be able to catch all the Mirzapur action from home.
The series, which kicked off in 2018, continues its wild ride with this new film.