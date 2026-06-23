'Mirzapur' makers release recap video ahead of movie release

Film details

Everything to know about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'

Mirzapur: The Movie is the next chapter in the franchise and will likely serve as the big finale for it as well. The film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, directed by Gurmeet Singh, and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani as co-producers. Mirzapur: The Movie will hit theaters worldwide on September 4, 2026.