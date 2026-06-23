'Mirzapur' makers release recap video ahead of movie release
What's the story
Ahead of the release of Mirzapur: The Movie, the makers have dropped a special recap video. The video revisits the first season of the hit streaming franchise, giving fans a nostalgic trip down memory lane. It also serves as a teaser for an important update that is likely to be revealed later this week. The show features Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and Divyenndu.
Character highlights
Recap video revisits the chaos of Mirzapur
The recap video revisits the chaotic world of Mirzapur, bringing back some of the franchise's most iconic characters. From Kaleen Bhaiya to Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Bhaiya, these characters have become synonymous with the series. One fan commented, "Munna bhaiya on big screen," while another quoted a famous dialogue from Season 1, "Hum Banayege Mirzapur ko America."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Mirzapur: The Movie is the next chapter in the franchise and will likely serve as the big finale for it as well. The film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, directed by Gurmeet Singh, and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani as co-producers. Mirzapur: The Movie will hit theaters worldwide on September 4, 2026.