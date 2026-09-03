'Mirzapur: The Movie' advance booking remains solid; eyes ₹25cr opening
What's the story
The much-anticipated film, Mirzapur: The Movie, featuring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu, has reportedly sold around 55,000 tickets in national cinema chains for its opening day. This impressive figure was recorded on Wednesday across PVR Inox and Cinepolis. With a day still to go before its release on Friday, the film is expected to cross the 100K ticket mark at these chains.
Box office expectations
Box office buzz surrounding film
According to Pinkvilla, Mirzapur: The Movie is expected to open with earnings between ₹21-26 crore, with a precise prediction of ₹24-25 crore nett.
The film's advance sales are likely to benefit from the upcoming holiday season. This could potentially boost its opening day collections even further.
Cast details
About 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
The film has reunited the original star cast of the popular OTT show Mirzapur. This includes Tripathi, Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Duggal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.
New additions to the cast are Ravi Kishan, Mohit Mallik, Sushant Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, among others.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.