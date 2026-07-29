'Mirzapur 4' scripting is on, confirms director
What's the story
As excitement builds for Mirzapur: The Movie, the next installment of the franchise is already in the works. Director Gurmmeet Singh has confirmed to Variety India that scripting for Season 4 of the series is currently underway. However, he has not revealed any plot details yet as they could potentially spoil elements from the upcoming feature film.
Franchise future
'Mirzapur' film marks transition from streaming to cinema
Singh's confirmation indicates that the Mirzapur universe will continue to thrive beyond its first theatrical outing.
The film, announced last year, brings back franchise favorites like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, and Harshita Gaur.
It marks a significant transition from streaming to cinema for the sprawling crime saga.
Production priority
Difficult to discuss plotlines without spoilers: Singh
Singh revealed that the movie is currently at the center of the franchise's creative direction.
"Right now the film is at the center of it, so it'd be very difficult for me to give out how stuff is happening," he said.
"What I can say is it's being scripted, and we're really looking forward to that as well."
Future plans
Singh also opened up on Guddu's dark journey
Singh confirmed that directing Season 4 will be his next major directorial project after he wraps up Mirzapur: The Movie.
He also shared his thoughts on one of Season 3's most controversial creative choices - Guddu Pandit's descent into darkness.
"At the end of Season 3, we really wanted to show the downfall of Guddu (Fazal). He almost is the mad king."
In the movie, Jitendra Kumar will play Guddu's brother Bablu Pandit, originally played by Vikrant Massey.