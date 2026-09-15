'Mirzapur' sees its lowest collection; total still crosses ₹270cr 

On its 11th day, Mirzapur The Movie added ₹5.5 crore to its India net collection from 7,014 shows. This took the film's total India gross collection to ₹226.64 crore and India net earnings to ₹190.2 crore.

In overseas markets, it added ₹1 crore on Day 11, taking its cumulative overseas gross collection to ₹47 crore and worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹273.64 crore!