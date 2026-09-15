'Mirzapur' sees its lowest collection; total still crosses ₹270cr
What's the story
The film Mirzapur The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Ravi Kishan, has crossed an estimated ₹273.64 crore worldwide in its 11th day of release. Despite facing competition from Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan, the film has maintained steady numbers. With its India net collection already at ₹190.2 crore, it is expected to cross the ₹200 crore domestic mark soon if it holds well through its second week.
Box office performance
Day 11 collection: 'Mirzapur The Movie'
On its 11th day, Mirzapur The Movie added ₹5.5 crore to its India net collection from 7,014 shows. This took the film's total India gross collection to ₹226.64 crore and India net earnings to ₹190.2 crore.
In overseas markets, it added ₹1 crore on Day 11, taking its cumulative overseas gross collection to ₹47 crore and worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹273.64 crore!
Film details
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur The Movie'
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur The Movie is a production of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. It is the first-ever big-screen adaptation of the popular OTT crime franchise.
Set between Season 1's episodes 6 and 7, it features fan-favorite characters who met their end in later seasons, such as Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar's Sweety Gupta.