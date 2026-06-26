'Mirzapur': Shweta Tripathi on challenges of playing Golu again
What's the story
Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu Gupta in the Mirzapur franchise, has opened up about her experience of reprising the role for Mirzapur: The Movie. In a recent interview with India Today, she revealed that going back to Season 1's Golu was initially confusing and challenging. The film will release on September 4 and also stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, and Divyenndu.
Filming experience
'The filming took as much time as it...'
Tripathi said that the filming of Mirzapur: The Movie was no different from working on the three seasons of the web series. She clarified that there was no change in her acting process, saying, "It was not fast-paced." "Actually, the filming took as much time as it should have. So in terms of acting or performance, it was not different."
Character transition
'Spent so many years with the emotion of revenge...'
Tripathi admitted that going back to the first season after nearly nine years was a challenge. She recalled how it felt strange to see characters like Sweety and Bablu again, saying, "I have spent so many years with the emotion of revenge and frustration." "Sweety was no more, and Bablu died; all her dreams were snatched away." "And now suddenly, Sweety is standing in front of you, and Bablu is here. Guddu is back to what he was."
Character confusion
More on confusion of playing younger Golu
Tripathi further elaborated on her struggle to get back into the skin of a younger, more naive Golu. She said, "Day one, I can't tell you how confusing it was. I didn't understand." "I was confused because I didn't know... In season one, Golu was a different girl." "But then slowly it all fell into place." Despite these challenges, she is excited to see Mirzapur: The Movie with audiences in theaters.