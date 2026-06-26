'Mirzapur': Shweta Tripathi on challenges of playing Golu again

Character transition

'Spent so many years with the emotion of revenge...'

Tripathi admitted that going back to the first season after nearly nine years was a challenge. She recalled how it felt strange to see characters like Sweety and Bablu again, saying, "I have spent so many years with the emotion of revenge and frustration." "Sweety was no more, and Bablu died; all her dreams were snatched away." "And now suddenly, Sweety is standing in front of you, and Bablu is here. Guddu is back to what he was."