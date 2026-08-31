'Mirzapur: The Movie' advance bookings open with tickets from ₹149

Trade experts expect a big opening, around ₹15-20 crore on Day 1 if advance sales keep up.

The story starts from episode 6 of Season 1, with Ali Fazal back as Guddu Bhaiya chasing power in Purvanchal.

Director Gurmmeet Singh reunites fan favorites like Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi, plus newcomers Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar.

If you want to catch all the plot details, Ali Fazal suggests watching episodes 1-6 of Season 1 first.

Expect the same intense Mirzapur drama, just bigger and bolder on the big screen.