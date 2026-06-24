Teaser will be out on Thursday

'Mirzapur: The Movie' drops fierce new Ali Fazal poster

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:14 pm Jun 24, 202603:14 pm

What's the story

Ahead of the much-awaited teaser launch for Mirzapur: The Movie, makers have unveiled a new poster featuring Ali Fazal. The actor is seen in his iconic avatar in a new look, exuding intensity and power. With the teaser set to drop on Thursday, excitement for the film has reached new heights. The makers dropped a poster for Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya, too.