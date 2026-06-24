'Mirzapur: The Movie' drops fierce new Ali Fazal poster
What's the story
Ahead of the much-awaited teaser launch for Mirzapur: The Movie, makers have unveiled a new poster featuring Ali Fazal. The actor is seen in his iconic avatar in a new look, exuding intensity and power. With the teaser set to drop on Thursday, excitement for the film has reached new heights. The makers dropped a poster for Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya, too.
Film details
Production details
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh. The script has been penned by Puneet Krishna, while Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are producing it under the Excel Entertainment banner. Co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani, it will be released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4.
Series history
About 'Mirzapur' series and its popularity
Mirzapur is one of India's most popular crime thriller series, set in the lawless world of Mirzapur, where power, politics, and crime are deeply intertwined. Led by actors Pankaj Tripathi, Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi, the series followed the fierce battle for control of the Purvanchal region. Since its debut in 2018, Mirzapur has built a massive fan following.