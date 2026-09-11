'Mirzapur: The Movie' collects ₹212.44cr worldwide and nearly ₹150cr India

The film kicked off strong with ₹25.75 crore on Day one and saw its best day at ₹36 crore on Day three.

Even as daily earnings dipped a bit, it stayed steady both in India (₹176.94 crore total) and abroad (₹35.50 crore).

As it heads into its second weekend, Mirzapur: The Movie is still going strong at the box office. Fans seem to be loving it.