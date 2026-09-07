'Mirzapur: The Movie' crosses ₹100cr within 4 days of release
Mirzapur: The Movie, based on the hit web series, is off to a flying start, crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office within only four days of its release on September 4.
Day one alone brought in ₹25.75 crore, beating expectations, and the weekend kept up the momentum with strong collections on both Saturday and Sunday.
'Mirzapur: The Movie' tops ₹103cr
Even with a typical Monday dip, it still pulled in nearly ₹10 crore by evening, bringing its total to over ₹103 crore, most of it from Hindi audiences.
Directed by Gurmeet Singh and presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the movie stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar, and Ravi Kishan.
Set in 2018 Mirzapur, it dives deeper into power struggles and untold stories from Season one that fans have been waiting for.