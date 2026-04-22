'Mirzapur: The Movie' due September 4, 2026, Tripathi on Golu Entertainment Apr 22, 2026

Mirzapur fans, get ready: Mirzapur: The Movie is hitting theaters on September 4, 2026.

This film takes the gritty crime saga to a bigger scale, promising even deeper stories and more intense showdowns.

Expect new powerful female characters alongside familiar faces like Beena Tripathi and Golu, with Shweta Tripathi sharing that Golu's journey means a lot to her after nearly eight years in the role.