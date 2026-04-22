'Mirzapur: The Movie' due September 4, 2026, Tripathi on Golu
Entertainment
Mirzapur fans, get ready: Mirzapur: The Movie is hitting theaters on September 4, 2026.
This film takes the gritty crime saga to a bigger scale, promising even deeper stories and more intense showdowns.
Expect new powerful female characters alongside familiar faces like Beena Tripathi and Golu, with Shweta Tripathi sharing that Golu's journey means a lot to her after nearly eight years in the role.
'Mirzapur' reunites cast and newcomers
The movie brings back fan favorites Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu).
Plus, fresh additions like Jitendra Kumar and Rasika Duggal are joining the cast to shake things up in the Mirzapur universe.