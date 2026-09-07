'Mirzapur: The Movie' earns ₹132.35cr worldwide in 3 days

Mirzapur: The Movie, the big-screen spin-off of the hit web series, is off to a blazing start, pulling in ₹132.35 crore worldwide in just three days since its September 4 release.

With Gurmmeet Singh directing and fan-favorites Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu back in action, the film's success proves you don't need A-list stars to make a splash.