'Mirzapur: The Movie' earns ₹132.35cr worldwide in 3 days
Mirzapur: The Movie, the big-screen spin-off of the hit web series, is off to a blazing start, pulling in ₹132.35 crore worldwide in just three days since its September 4 release.
With Gurmmeet Singh directing and fan-favorites Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu back in action, the film's success proves you don't need A-list stars to make a splash.
'Mirzapur' nets ₹93.75cr India weekend
The movie scored ₹93.75 crore in India alone over opening weekend, growing daily and filling theaters with over 60% occupancy on Sunday. International fans pitched in too, adding another ₹7 crore on day three.
Mirzapur's leap from binge-worthy series to box office powerhouse is a game-changer for Indian cinema, and shows just how much love there is for characters like Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit.