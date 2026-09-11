'Mirzapur: The Movie' hits ₹200cr worldwide within 1 week

The movie kept up strong earnings all week, with Thursday alone pulling in over ₹10 crore net.

Night shows were busy across India, hitting 43% occupancy nationwide and over 60% in cities like Lucknow and Jaipur.

Now at ₹213 crore globally, Mirzapur: The Movie has climbed to fifth place among Hindi films this year and is eyeing the top three spots, thanks to solid numbers both in India and abroad.