'Mirzapur: The Movie' maintains momentum; crosses ₹150cr in 4 days
What's the story
Mirzapur: The Movie is showing a solid hold on its first Monday at the box office. The film raked in around ₹16 crore nett, marking a 35% drop from its opening day. However, this decline is not alarming as the opening day collections were boosted by the Janmashtami holiday. In reality, the hold is even better, with only about a 20% decline.
Box office performance
Film likely to reach ₹150 crore mark in India
The total collection of Mirzapur: The Movie after four days stands at around ₹109.75 crore nett. If the trend continues, the film is expected to reach around ₹145-150 crore nett by the end of its first week.
Despite a recent trend where films have not been performing as well as their Monday holds suggested, this film's performance is still impressive and could lead to blockbuster status.
Record-breaking success
'Mirzapur: The Movie' worldwide gross
Mirzapur: The Movie has also entered the ₹100 crore club on its first Monday. The film's net collections in India stand at ₹109.75 crore with a gross of ₹131.55 crore.
Overseas, it collected ₹2.5 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to ₹22.5 crore and pushing the worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹154.05 crore by Day 4!
Top opener
'Mirzapur' becomes 4th-highest weekend opener this year in India
According to Taran Adarsh, the film is now the fourth-highest weekend opener this year in India with ₹93 crore (net). It has outperformed other films like Awarapan 2.
It only trails Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, and Toxic (Hindi).
The film has been a massive success for Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, despite initial risks.
Adarsh noted that it has done exceptionally well across urban centers and Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
Cast and crew
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
The film, directed by Gurmeet Singh, features both new and returning actors from the original series.
New entrants include Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, while Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Sheeba Chaddha, Shweta Tripathi, and Ali Fazal reprise their roles.
The storyline follows Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya, who aims to build an empire in Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal region.