'Mirzapur: The Movie' opens with about ₹28cr collection in India
Entertainment
Mirzapur: The Movie, based on the hit Amazon Prime Video series, kicked off strong by earning around ₹28 crore in its opening collection in India.
The film brings back the gritty vibe and intense drama fans love.
'Mirzapur' lines and characters spark memes
The movie's appeal comes from unforgettable characters like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddi Pandit, and Munna.
Lines such as Kaleen Bhaiya's "Izzat nahi karte hain, darte hain sab" have become internet favorites and meme material.
Fans even rewatched old seasons before the release, proof that Mirzapur's world still has a solid grip on its audience.