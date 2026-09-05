'Mirzapur: The Movie' released Sept 4 with Tripathi, Fazal, Divyenndu
Entertainment
Mirzapur: The Movie, the big-screen version of the popular web series, is off to a flying start.
Released on September 4 and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, it brings back fan favorites Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu for a fresh spin on the crime thriller vibe that made the series a hit.
'Mirzapur' nets ₹56.75cr India 2 days
The movie pulled in ₹25.75 crore on day one and added another ₹31 crore on day two, all from 11,249 screenings with nearly half the seats filled.
That's ₹56.75 crore in India in just two days!
Plus, with an extra ₹6 crore from overseas audiences, its global total has already reached ₹78.45 crore, well on its way to joining the ₹100 crore club soon.