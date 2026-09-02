'Mirzapur: The Movie' sells 70,000 tickets; targets ₹20cr opening

The action-packed film is projected to exceed 1 lakh ticket sales in national chains, with a possibility of reaching the 1.25 lakh mark. The Janmashtami holiday may further boost these figures, per Pinkvilla.

Given the current advance sales trend, an opening day collection of over ₹20 crore nett seems likely, with potential for even higher earnings.

Meanwhile, Sacnilk reports that the movie has already earned ₹3.37 crore in advance booking (block seats included).