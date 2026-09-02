'Mirzapur: The Movie' sells 70,000 tickets; targets ₹20cr opening
What's the story
The much-anticipated film, Mirzapur: The Movie, is off to a strong start at the box office. As of Tuesday night, the movie has sold around 30,000 tickets in two major national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for its opening day. Overall, across India, the gangster drama has sold over 69,000 tickets (as of Wednesday morning). With two more days left until its release on Friday, the film could potentially witness even higher advance sales before premiere night.
Box office potential
'Mirzapur' could exceed 1 lakh ticket sales in big chains
The action-packed film is projected to exceed 1 lakh ticket sales in national chains, with a possibility of reaching the 1.25 lakh mark. The Janmashtami holiday may further boost these figures, per Pinkvilla.
Given the current advance sales trend, an opening day collection of over ₹20 crore nett seems likely, with potential for even higher earnings.
Meanwhile, Sacnilk reports that the movie has already earned ₹3.37 crore in advance booking (block seats included).
Critical reception
Cast of the film
The film's fate will ultimately depend on its word-of-mouth reception. If it receives positive reviews, an immediate boost in sales can be expected.
The movie features the original star cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Duggal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Shweta Tripathi, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, among others. New additions to the cast include Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar.
Production details
Everything to know about the movie
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It brings the gritty Amazon Prime series to theaters in a new avatar.
If successful, this film could pave the way for more OTT shows to make their way to theaters in a similar fashion.