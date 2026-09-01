'Mirzapur: The Movie' looks strong; earns ₹1cr in advance bookings
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Mirzapur: The Movie, featuring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu, has made a strong start with its advance bookings. The advance booking for the movie opened on Monday morning and, as of 11:30pm, it has reportedly sold over 11,000 tickets across the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for its opening day. Overall, around 24,000 tickets have been sold.
Box office prediction
'Mirzapur' film set for ₹14-20 crore opening
Trade experts are predicting a strong opening for Mirzapur: The Movie, with earnings between ₹14-20cr on its first day. The final prediction will depend on the film's advance sales.
If the film receives positive reviews, it's likely to see a significant increase in ticket sales. It's projected to earn around ₹16cr on its opening day, per Pinkvilla.
All over India, the film has already grossed ₹78.89 lakh, and when block seats are included, it goes to ₹1.87cr, reported Sacnilk.
Cast reunion
About 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
The film has brought back the original star cast of the popular Amazon Prime series, including Tripathi, Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Duggal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Harshita Gaur.
New faces in the movie include Ravi Kishan, Mohit Mallik, Sushant Singh, and Jitendra Kumar, among others.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Mirzapur: The Movie releases on Friday, September 4.