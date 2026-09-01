'Mirzapur: The Movie' looks strong; earns ₹1cr in advance bookings

Trade experts are predicting a strong opening for Mirzapur: The Movie, with earnings between ₹14-20cr on its first day. The final prediction will depend on the film's advance sales.

If the film receives positive reviews, it's likely to see a significant increase in ticket sales. It's projected to earn around ₹16cr on its opening day, per Pinkvilla.

All over India, the film has already grossed ₹78.89 lakh, and when block seats are included, it goes to ₹1.87cr, reported Sacnilk.