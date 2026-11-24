Mishra apologizes for playing 'Bewafa Hai Tu' at DJ event
Avinash Mishra has taken responsibility for his reported breakup/separation with Eisha Singh, sharing a video apology after playing the song Bewafa Hai Tu at a DJ event, which sparked rumors online.
He made it clear he never meant to hurt Eisha or her family, and wanted fans to know the song choice wasn't a dig at anyone.
Mishra urges respect for Singh family
Mishra also asked everyone to respect their privacy and not involve families in online chatter.
He reminded people not to involve their families and friends in the matter, and never intended to hurt Eisha, her family or her loved ones.