Mishra buys 4 Andheri West apartments for ₹22.25cr in Lokhandwala
Entertainment
Playback singer, music composer and songwriter Vishal Mishra just made a splash in Mumbai's real estate scene, picking up four swanky apartments in Andheri West for ₹22.25 crore.
The deal, registered on October 26, 2026, includes properties in the Oberoi Sky Heights society at Lokhandwala Complex, together spanning over 4,000 square feet.
Mishra buys duplex, ₹1.33cr stamp duty
Mishra's new haul features a duplex formed by merging two flats (with its own 565-square-foot terrace!), plus one more apartment, with a 380-square-foot terrace, each coming with its own perks.
The purchase also scored him three stilt parking spots and racked up ₹1.33 crore in stamp duty alone.
This move highlights how celebrities are still loving luxury homes in Mumbai's hot property market.