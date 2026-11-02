Mishra buys 4 Andheri West apartments for ₹22.25cr in Lokhandwala

Mishra's new haul features a duplex formed by merging two flats (with its own 565-square-foot terrace!), plus one more apartment, with a 380-square-foot terrace, each coming with its own perks.

The purchase also scored him three stilt parking spots and racked up ₹1.33 crore in stamp duty alone.

This move highlights how celebrities are still loving luxury homes in Mumbai's hot property market.