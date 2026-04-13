Mishra prefers Ali's scripts and direction, publicly criticizes Kashyap
Entertainment
Piyush Mishra recently opened up about his working relationship with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, saying he prefers collaborating with Imtiaz Ali for his good scripts and good direction.
Reflecting on Kashyap, Mishra shared, "We have a professional relationship, but we're not on talking terms. Too much talk, too little action is what I feel about him."
Mishra touring India with 'Ballimaaraan' 2.0
Mishra also mentioned that he and Naseeruddin Shah "Neither I like him, nor he likes me" and rarely interact, but made it clear these personal differences don't affect his work.
Right now, he's focused on touring India with Ballimaaraan: The Piyush Mishra Project: Aarambh 2.0, blending music, poetry, and theater for fans across the country.