Mishra prefers Ali's scripts and direction, publicly criticizes Kashyap Entertainment Apr 13, 2026

Piyush Mishra recently opened up about his working relationship with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, saying he prefers collaborating with Imtiaz Ali for his good scripts and good direction.

Reflecting on Kashyap, Mishra shared, "We have a professional relationship, but we're not on talking terms. Too much talk, too little action is what I feel about him."