Mishra visits Ranchi backing JPSC-JSSC aspirants over alleged exam irregularities
Actor, singer and lyricist Piyush Mishra showed up in Ranchi to support JPSC-JSSC aspirants protesting alleged exam irregularities.
He said he was moved by students' stories and decided to stand with them: "I did not come to extend my support for any other reason. I watched interviews with some of the students. I saw the pain and suffering in their eyes, and I saw their tears. That was enough for me."
Mishra sang 'Aarambh Hai Prachand'
At the protest, Mishra sang his famous Aarambh Hai Prachand from Gulaal and shared that his team had already donated essentials to help out.
Singer-composer Ankur R Pathak also joined, urging everyone to back the students, reminding us these young people could be future IAS or IPS officers.
The protests have pushed for more accountability in recruitment exams.