What does Jennifer Barreto get for winning Miss Universe?
What's the story
Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico was crowned the winner of the 75th Miss Universe pageant on Wednesday morning (IST). The event took place at San Juan's Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum. As per media reports, Barreto will receive a monthly allowance of around $50,000 for the next year and an additional prize money of approximately $2,50,000. Note: these figures are not official.
Pageant details
New crown for the Miss Universe pageant
The 75th edition of Miss Universe was a milestone celebration for the organization.
It also introduced a new crown, "The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy." Designed by Venezuelan jewelry designer George Wittels and Parisian jewelry house Maison d'Or, the crown features 3,150 diamonds set in 18-karat white gold.
Meanwhile, Kaziah Liz Mejo, who represented India at this year's Miss Universe pageant, bowed out after making it to the top 30.
Personal details
Historic win for Barreto
Barreto's victory is historic as she is the first married woman and mother to win the title.
She is married to US Army sergeant Yan Carlos Barreto Calderon, and they have a seven-year-old daughter named Penelope.
The Miss Universe pageant, which started in 1952, had previously stopped accepting applications from married women in 1957 but resumed this policy in 2023.
Final round
What she said in the final round
The final round of Miss Universe 2026 was hosted by TV host Mario Lopez and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel.
The top five contestants were asked a question about what the world needs most from its leaders right now.
Barreto's answer emphasized empathy, accountability, and leading by example. She also highlighted the importance of building networks that address community needs through listening and understanding people's concerns.
Academic details
Her educational qualifications and work experience
Barreto holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and master's degrees in psychology and clinical social work.
She has also studied trauma intervention, child protection, domestic violence, and suicide prevention.
Professionally, she works as a Prevention Specialist with the US Department of Defense and has volunteered with organizations such as the Pediatric Diabetes Association of Puerto Rico.