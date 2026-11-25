The 75th edition of Miss Universe was a milestone celebration for the organization.

It also introduced a new crown, "The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy." Designed by Venezuelan jewelry designer George Wittels and Parisian jewelry house Maison d'Or, the crown features 3,150 diamonds set in 18-karat white gold.

Meanwhile, Kaziah Liz Mejo, who represented India at this year's Miss Universe pageant, bowed out after making it to the top 30.