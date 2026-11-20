Miss Universe 75th finale Nov 24 San Juan Puerto Rico
Miss Universe is turning 75 this year, and the big finale is happening on November 24 at 8pm ET in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Contestants have been prepping since November 18 with photoshoots, fittings, and special events like the National Costume Competition (November 21) and Prelims (November 22), all celebrating the pageant's long history.
Lopez and Gabriel host Miss Universe
You can catch the live show on Telemundo or REELZ, or stream it on Peacock and REELZ+. The pre-show kicks off at 7pm ET.
Hosting duties go to Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel.
This year welcomes Saint Martin and Uganda for the first time, plus returning countries like Jordan and Tunisia, making it a truly global celebration.