Miss Universe Jamaica finalist Malcolm dies at 35, pageant announces
Entertainment
LaToya Malcolm, known for her run as a Miss Universe Jamaica finalist, has sadly passed away at just 35.
The news was shared by the pageant organization on Instagram, which sent heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.
Henry says Malcolm's legacy endures
Malcolm made waves in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica pageant and was crowned Miss Jamaica Bikini International that same year, even dedicating her win to her late father.
She spent over a decade in entertainment, taught dance, and helped young people through The Transition project.
Current titleholder Gabrielle Henry said her impact will always be remembered and her voice will not be forgotten, saying her legacy will live on in Jamaica's community.