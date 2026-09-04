Miss World 75th Nha Trang September 5 live on JioCinema
Entertainment
Miss World is back for its 75th edition, happening on September 5, 2026, in Nha Trang, Vietnam.
With delegates from around 110 countries and their humanitarian initiatives, it's set to be a big night.
Indian viewers can catch all the action live on JioHotstar at 5:30pm IST.
Porwal crowned Miss India seeks support
Representing India this year is Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh, a former TV anchor and theater artist who was crowned Miss India in 2024.
She shared that her journey has been full of challenges and growth, and she asked people to support her.
"And I hope I bring back the crown to the country," she said, urging everyone to tune in and cheer her on.