'Mission Impossible' actor Ving Rhames hospitalized after collapsing at restaurant
What's the story
Hollywood actor Ving Rhames, known for his role in the Mission: Impossible series, collapsed at a Los Angeles restaurant on Wednesday afternoon. The 66-year-old was dining with his family when he reportedly lost consciousness and had to be rushed to the hospital. His representative told TMZ that the actor may have just "overheated" but is currently in stable condition.
Health update
More on the matter
A spokesperson for Rhames told the outlet that the actor is being kept in the hospital for observation. While "overheating" isn't a recognized medical condition, it can lead to heat exhaustion, which has symptoms such as heavy sweating and a rapid pulse, according to Mayo Clinic. On Wednesday, temperatures in Los Angeles ranged from 73°F (23°C) to 76°F (24°C), with overnight lows in the mid-50s°F (12-14°C), according to AccuWeather.
Actor's profile
Rhames's career and personal life
Rhames is best known for playing Luther in the Mission: Impossible films. He also starred as Marcellus Wallace in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and appeared in Jacob's Ladder, a '90s horror hit. The actor has been married to Deborah Reed since 2020, and they share two children - Freedom and Reign. He also has another daughter, Tiffany, from his previous marriage with Valerie Scott.