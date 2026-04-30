'Mission Impossible' actor Ving Rhames hospitalized after collapsing at restaurant

Health update

More on the matter

A spokesperson for Rhames told the outlet that the actor is being kept in the hospital for observation. While "overheating" isn't a recognized medical condition, it can lead to heat exhaustion, which has symptoms such as heavy sweating and a rapid pulse, according to Mayo Clinic. On Wednesday, temperatures in Los Angeles ranged from 73°F (23°C) to 76°F (24°C), with overnight lows in the mid-50s°F (12-14°C), according to AccuWeather.