Missouri prosecutors say Travis Kelce victim in Siddharth Jawahar fraud
Entertainment
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has been named a victim in a huge fraud case, according to Missouri prosecutors.
The scheme, run by Siddharth Jawahar, who was connected to Kelce through an investment fund, led to over $31 million in restitution and landed Jawahar an 11-year prison sentence.
Scam took more than $35 million
Jawahar's scam started around July 2016 and tricked investors out of more than $35 million.
He only invested a fraction of that money, using the rest to pay off earlier investors and fund his luxury lifestyle: think private jets and fancy apartments.