ML Ravi petitions Madras High Court over 'TN 2026' release
Entertainment
A new Tamil movie, TN 2026, is facing a legal challenge just before its release.
ML Ravi, a political party leader, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court asking to postpone the film until after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
He worries that the movie's political themes might sway voters if it comes out on April 10, ahead of voting on April 23.
Ramaiah says 'TN 2026' not political
Actor Thambi Ramaiah, part of the supporting cast in TN 2026, says there's no connection between the film and any real-life politics or politicians.
It is not a spoof film. It is about a mass hero who aims for political power after gaining wealth and popularity.
The court will decide if the movie gets to hit screens as planned.